Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DGICA

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $495.17 million, a PE ratio of 92.69 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 431.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.