DoorDash’s (DASH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.96.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $105.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.14, a PEG ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,016 shares of company stock valued at $49,578,916. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 141.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.