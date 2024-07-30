Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,054,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.21% of Douglas Emmett worth $97,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

