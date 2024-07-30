Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Stock Performance

DSM stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Tuesday. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.50 ($0.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.50. The firm has a market cap of £6.58 million and a P/E ratio of -161.25.

About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.

