Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DEA opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

