Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE DEA opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Articles
