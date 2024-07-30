Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $101.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.