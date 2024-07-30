Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Barclays

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $101.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

