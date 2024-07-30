Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Get Edison International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,323. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.