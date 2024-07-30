Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

