Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 593 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,218. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.80. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

