EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

