EntryPoint Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $3,097,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,183,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $130.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.97. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $133.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

