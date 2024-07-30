EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 119.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.29. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $235.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

