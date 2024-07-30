EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $108.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

