EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 845,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 242,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 64,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 276,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 699.6% in the 1st quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,484,218. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

