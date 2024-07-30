EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. EverCommerce has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lisa E. Storey sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $36,605.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $147,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa E. Storey sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $36,605.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,500.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,299 shares of company stock worth $738,573. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

