Evercore ISI Downgrades Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to Hold

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.93.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.63. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Teradyne by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 426,900 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

