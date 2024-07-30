Evercore ISI Upgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Hold

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.79.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

F stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Ford Motor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,461,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

