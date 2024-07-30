Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Short Interest Up 10.9% in July

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 12,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,915,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,905,000 after acquiring an additional 93,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Evolent Health by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,959 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 125.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after buying an additional 1,199,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,369,000 after buying an additional 137,004 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EVH. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

