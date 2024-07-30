Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY24 guidance at $2.40-2.50 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
