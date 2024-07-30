Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY24 guidance at $2.40-2.50 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.