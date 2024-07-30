F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $214.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $189.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. F5 has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

