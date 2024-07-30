F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $235.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.89.

Get F5 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on F5

F5 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.40. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,990,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.