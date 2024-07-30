Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Underperform

National Bankshares cut shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FSZ. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.11.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$8.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$697.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.51. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.01.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of C$168.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.76%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

