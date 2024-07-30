Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Underperform

National Bankshares cut shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FSZ. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.11.
Fiera Capital Trading Down 10.0 %
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of C$168.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.76%.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
