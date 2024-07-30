First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First American Financial

First American Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 209,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.