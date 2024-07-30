First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC opened at $27.30 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

