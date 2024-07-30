First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBFree Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $24.67.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after acquiring an additional 668,871 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,319,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,936,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

