First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $24.67.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,927,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after buying an additional 668,871 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,079,000 after buying an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,319,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,936,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

