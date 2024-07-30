First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FHB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $24.67.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FHB opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after acquiring an additional 668,871 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 158,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 115,109 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

