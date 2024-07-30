First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FHB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of FHB opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after acquiring an additional 668,871 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 158,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 115,109 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

