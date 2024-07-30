First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.55.

NYSE:FR opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

