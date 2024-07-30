First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. TNF LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

