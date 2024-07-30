First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) PT Raised to $11.50 at Piper Sandler

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a PE ratio of -102.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other news, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,403.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.