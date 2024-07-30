First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FTHY opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider David Mcgarel bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $196,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

