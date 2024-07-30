First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:FTHY opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $14.86.
