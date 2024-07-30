First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

