Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lifted to “Hold” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.79.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,014,000 after purchasing an additional 528,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.