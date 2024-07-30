Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.79.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 442,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 108,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

