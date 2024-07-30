Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.86.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 70.86%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.