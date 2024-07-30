Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $7.06.
Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
