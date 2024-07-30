Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Franklin Wireless Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ FKWL opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Franklin Wireless has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

