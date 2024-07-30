Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 11,497 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,619,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 101,810 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,484,218. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.89 and a 200 day moving average of $160.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

