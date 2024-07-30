Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

