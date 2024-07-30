Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.050- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $478.50.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $470.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.07.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

