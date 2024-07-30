Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Shares of GNRC opened at $155.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $161.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $155,707,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Generac by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 831.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $17,956,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

