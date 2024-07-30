Genie Energy (GNE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $456.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

