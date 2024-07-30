Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Robert W. Baird

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GNTX. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.35 on Monday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

