Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Gildan Activewear has set its FY24 guidance at $2.92-3.07 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GIL opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

