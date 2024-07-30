Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$938.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 16.14%.

TSE:GIL opened at C$55.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$36.42 and a 1-year high of C$55.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.80.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. In related news, Director Ghislain Houle purchased 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$51.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,834.88. Also, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

