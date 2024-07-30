Global Net Lease (GNL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE GNL opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

