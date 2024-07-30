Global Net Lease (GNL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE GNL opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Net Lease
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Net Lease
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Leading Oil Refiner’s Stock Climbs Despite Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.