Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.28.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $193.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.70.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

