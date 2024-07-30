Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Great Pacific Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FSXLF opened at 0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.60 and a 200-day moving average of 0.69. Great Pacific Gold has a 52-week low of 0.24 and a 52-week high of 1.03.
Great Pacific Gold Company Profile
