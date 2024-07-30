Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Great Pacific Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSXLF opened at 0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.60 and a 200-day moving average of 0.69. Great Pacific Gold has a 52-week low of 0.24 and a 52-week high of 1.03.

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project which consists of two granted exploration licenses located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

