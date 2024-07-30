Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

